The partial U.S. government shutdown is on its 35th day, and with it, a looming second consecutive missed paycheck for hundreds of thousands of workers.

Some financial services institutions are offering relief by advances on direct deposit, no interest loans and waiving some fees for affected government workers. Here are some notables.

Navy Federal Credit Union

Credit union members can get an advance on direct deposit. This is a tiered program which is essentially a zero-interest loan covering paychecks ranging from $250 to $6,000 in each pay period. For members making up to $500, $250 is deposited. For those making $501 to $6,000, the amount deposited is rounded down to the nearest $500, and maxes out at $6,000. Customers must enroll and need an account that has already enabled direct deposit.

"This is just a stopgap so members don't feel the full effects of the shutdown and we hope they use this loan to live with their day-to-day finances as intact as possible," a Navy Federal spokesman told ABC News. "We encourage everyone who is eligible to enroll," he said.

State Department Federal Credit Union

Affected workers may be eligible for: an emergency Visa Platinum Credit Card furlough for a zero interest furlough loan for the first two months, delayed loan payments on a case-by-case basis, a refund on late fees on loan payments, a waived penalty for cashing in Share Certificates early and get refunds on cash advance fees for Visa Platinum or Premium Cash Back+ credit cards when using an ATM, according to the credit union's website.

The credit union did not immediately respond to a request to clarify whether these programs apply to all impacted government workers or just those who are furloughed.

Aflac

An Aflac spokesperson told ABC News the company can't legally waive premium payments, but the insurance company is offering a grace period for impacted federal employees. Customers will not have to pay any premiums until the shutdown ends but will receive payouts from their plan as if its "business as usual."

Aflac is only supplemental insurance, so this only affects federal employees who have opted to sign up for it in addition to the insurance offered through their job.

American Express

"American Express is ready to assist its Card Members who are facing financial difficulties as a result of the U.S. Government shutdown. We will work with consumer, small business and corporate Card Members who request assistance by ensuring we provide them with the best possible service and support, which can include financial relief by waiving late fees, return check fees, and future interest charges," spokeswoman Ashley Tufts wrote ABC News in an email.

PayPal

The original fintech company is offering "an interest-free one-time cash advance, up to your available credit line for a maximum of $500 (with a minimum amount of $250) to existing or new PayPal Credit customers who are U.S. federal government employees impacted by the shutdown," according to its website.

ABC News' Stephanie Ebbs contributed to this report.