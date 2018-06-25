A Southern California fire department is in mourning after a captain -- a father of two -- was shot dead while responding to a fire at a senior living facility early Monday, authorities said.

Another firefighter and a civilian were also wounded in the shooting and authorities are not ruling out an ambush in the case, according to local police.

Fire Capt. Dave Rosa, 45, was shot and killed after responding to reports of an explosion at Covenant Manor, a senior living facility in Long Beach, according to officials.

Residents had reported a smell of gas at 3:51 a.m., and when fire units responded they saw sprinklers were activated and a window was blown out, Long Beach Fire Chief Mike Duree said at a news conference Monday.

The shooting was reported a short time later, at 4:08 a.m., Duree said.

Besides Rosa, another firefighter was also shot and was hospitalized in stable condition, Duree said. That veteran firefighter was not identified and is expected to make a full recovery, Duree said.

A civilian was also shot and was hospitalized in critical condition, Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said at the news conference.

A person of interest was in custody and suspicious devices were found at the scene along with a weapon, Luna added.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have responded to the scene.

"These brave firefighters went through those doors and unfortunately they were met with gunfire," Luna said, adding that the Long Beach police and fire community has "lost a family member."

Rosa leaves behind a wife and two children, Duree said. He had been a member of the Long Beach department for the last 17 years and a captain for the last 6 years.

"Today is an incredibly sad day for Long Beach and the Long Beach Fire Department," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said on Twitter. "We are all praying and sending love to the families and our [Long Beach Fire Department] team."

