A Wisconsin firefighter was shot and later died, and three other people were shot, at the scene of a medical emergency Wednesday night.

The 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department died after he was rushed to a local hospital, the department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

One of the other three shooting victims was an Appleton police officer who's recovering at a local hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Meghan Cash of the Appleton Police Department told ABC Green Bay affiliate WBAY police and fire units responded to a transit center after a medical call around 5:30 p.m. local time.

While they were treating an individual, "the incident escalated into shots being fired," Cash said. "It was a very quick scene. ... We had to get people to the hospital quickly. So we're just happy we could get them there and get them the medical attention they needed."

Tori Mourning, a witness, told WBAY that at first it sounded like a lawnmower backfiring and then "I heard it again -- I looked up because we can see the bus stop from my bedroom window."

"I saw the guy shoot a female, and she went down," Mourning added, "and another shot was fired, and there was another male, and he went down, and then I saw the shooter flee."

ABC News' Olivia Rubin and Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.