Fourth of July got started a little early for one South Carolina town.
Containers outside a fireworks store in Fort Mill, South Carolina, caught fire early Thursday morning, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.
The result was a spectacular, if premature, fireworks show.
Authorities tweeted a taste of the unintentional pageantry, showing some rockets shooting into the air while another exploded on the ground.
Firefighters are battling a fire at Davy Jones Fireworks store on the section of Carowinds Blvd. near the store is closed. You can turn North towards Carowinds Park off Ext 90 but not south. #YCSONEWS #YOCONEWS pic.twitter.com/knAxLxMM63— York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) July 4, 2019
The fire was extinguished, and photos showed the charred aftermath.
NOTICE: To clarify this is not the actual store the fire was in containers outside the store. Carowinds Blvd from Hwy 51 to the I-77 Exit ramp is closed to traffic.— York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) July 4, 2019
Please find an alternate route. #YCSONEWS #YOCONEWS#4thofjuly #IndepenceDay pic.twitter.com/hXo47RryBd
UPDATE: The fire is out & the Sgt. on scene has reopened Carowinds Blvd for thru traffic. #YCSONews #YoCoNews #4thofJuly #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/dPG61RBT41— York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) July 4, 2019