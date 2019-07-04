Firefighters get premature 4th of July show after containers at fireworks store explode

Jul 4, 2019, 5:30 PM ET
PHOTO: Fireworks explode out of a burning House of Fireworks store in the early morning hours of July 4, 2019, in Fort Mill, S.C.PlayMSteck101/Twitter
Fourth of July got started a little early for one South Carolina town.

Containers outside a fireworks store in Fort Mill, South Carolina, caught fire early Thursday morning, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Fireworks explode out of a burning House of Fireworks store in the early morning hours of July 4, 2019, in Fort Mill, S.C.

The result was a spectacular, if premature, fireworks show.

Authorities tweeted a taste of the unintentional pageantry, showing some rockets shooting into the air while another exploded on the ground.

The fire was extinguished, and photos showed the charred aftermath.

