Fourth of July got started a little early for one South Carolina town.

Containers outside a fireworks store in Fort Mill, South Carolina, caught fire early Thursday morning, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

MSteck101/Twitter

The result was a spectacular, if premature, fireworks show.

Authorities tweeted a taste of the unintentional pageantry, showing some rockets shooting into the air while another exploded on the ground.

Firefighters are battling a fire at Davy Jones Fireworks store on the section of Carowinds Blvd. near the store is closed. You can turn North towards Carowinds Park off Ext 90 but not south. #YCSONEWS #YOCONEWS pic.twitter.com/knAxLxMM63 — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) July 4, 2019

The fire was extinguished, and photos showed the charred aftermath.