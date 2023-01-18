Fisherman missing after going overboard while hooking 'huge' tuna on fishing trip

"Knittle was seen on the surface and disappeared within seconds."

A fisherman is missing after he was reportedly pulled into the ocean when he hooked a "huge" ahi tuna off the coast of Hawaii.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday morning when 63-year-old Mark Knittle of Captain Cook, Hawaii, was fishing with a friend on a boat near Hōnaunau on the west coast of the Island of Hawaii.

"Knittle and a friend were fishing near the 'C' buoy, four miles outside of the Hōnaunau Boat Ramp, when Knittle hooked an ahi," the Hawaii Police Department in a statement detailing the accident. "The friend heard Knittle say, 'the fish is huge,' then saw Knittle go overboard into the water."

Police say Knittle's friend attempted to grab the line in an intial and unsuccessful attempt to save him.

"Knittle was seen on the surface and disappeared within seconds," the Hawaii Police Department said. "The friend attempted to jump in after Knittle but could not see him anywhere."

The Hawaii Fire Department and Coast Guard personnel were immediately dispatched and have been conducting a continuous 72 hour search for Knittle. Authorities have not disclosed whether any clues have been recovered during their search.

Knittle is described as 5'10" tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has curly brown hair with a white moustache and beard. Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the Hawaii Police Department's non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

The search and investigation for Knittle is ongoing.