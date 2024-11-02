Flash flood, severe thunderstorm threats in the southern Plains this weekend

Areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms could drench the southern Plains.

The south-central U.S. is the focus of unsettled weather this weekend, with flash flooding and severe thunderstorms threatening a large swath of the southern Plains.

Several rounds of heavy rain will be sweeping across the region through Monday bringing an increasing threat of flash flooding. Flood Watches have been posted for parts of New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas, including cities such as Lubbock, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Wichita, Kansas; and Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms could drench many of the same locations increasing the risk of flash flooding.

Through Monday, 4 to 8 inches of rain could fall in some locations with the highest totals likely falling across a large portion of Oklahoma. In the coming days, there is the potential for widespread rain totals topping half a foot in Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area.

There is chance of scattered severe thunderstorms impacting parts of the southern Plains this weekend, including portions of the Texas Panhandle into southwestern Oklahoma through Saturday evening.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of southeastern New Mexico and west Texas, including Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Midland, Texas, until 9 p.m. CT.

The primary hazards over the next 24 hours will be strong, potentially damaging wind gusts and hail, however an isolated brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

On Sunday, the threat zone focuses over Abilene to Wichita Falls, Texas, and extending up across much of Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City area.

The severe weather threat shifts eastward on Monday, stretching from north Texas into western Arkansas and southern Missouri, including Dallas, Waco, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Springfield, Missouri.

Damaging wind gusts and a couple tornadoes will be possible.

Temperature swings in November

Seasonably cool conditions have settled in across much of the East this weekend following a summer-like start to November on Friday. Highs are in the 50s and 60s with abundant sunshine for a large swath of the region.

However, another big warm-up is on the way next week with more temperature swings expected through the first week of November for the eastern third of the nation.

The weather is looking great for the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Warmer temperatures will be returning to the Midwest and Northeast early next week with widespread warmth back in place across the East for Election Day on Tuesday.

Afternoon temperatures on Election Day will be in the 70s from the Ohio Valley into much of the Northeast, including cities such as Cincinnati, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Buffalo, New York; Scranton, Pennsylvania; New York City; Hartford, Connecticut; Philadelphia; and Washington D.C.

Daily record highs will be challenged in portions of the Ohio Valley on Tuesday and across parts of the Northeast on Wednesday.