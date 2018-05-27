Flash flood turns Maryland town's Main Street into raging muddy river

A small Maryland town's Main Street metamorphosed into a raging muddy river on Sunday.

Flash floods caused storefronts in Ellicott City, located just outside of Baltimore, to become engulfed by brown, soupy water from the nearby Patapsco River. Parked cars on the street slid and collided into each other.

A state of emergency was declared by the state's governor, Larry Hogan.

I have spoken to Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman & am currently heading to Ellicott City. I have directed @MDMEMA to assist in any capacity possible, and numerous other state agencies are providing support. I have declared a State of Emergency. #ECFlood #HoCoMd — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 27, 2018

Earlier in the day Maryland's Howard County issued a flash flood emergency at around 4:45 p.m.

5:30 PM Sunday- **FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY** remains in effect for Ellicott City. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC situation and you must move to HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY AND STAY AWAY FROM ANYWHERE WHERE WATER IS MOVING. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 27, 2018

Charlie Risselado, a waiter at Tersiguel’s restaurant, told ABC News in a phone interview that the rainstorm had flooded the basement.

"Right now we have about 6 inches," he said.

Risselado said water had been "gushing out of windows" of some of the storefronts and "blasting through the fronts of these buildings."

"I'm losing power and I would like to take care of my staff," he added.

Two years ago another rainstorm killed two residents and significantly impacted local businesses.

Some people in the town managed to record some of Mother Nature's mayhem.

Parked cars were reduced to air hockey pucks.

In case it’s not clear yet, stay away from Main Street. Please. pic.twitter.com/FO1HFpYqMo — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

The newly-formed street river can be seen on full display in this video.

A view from the second floor of an antique shop shows the treacherous waters that used to be a street.

from the second floor of cottage antiques #ellicottcity pic.twitter.com/KdWpF1p0Hu — bry (@tube_ebooks) May 27, 2018

Even first responders were turning away at this street intersection.