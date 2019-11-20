Flash flooding strikes the Southwest before storm moves east

Two to three inches of rainfall is flooding roads from San Diego County to Arizona, even stranding some people in Southern California overnight due to flash flooding.

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Eleven states from California to Wisconsin are under flood, snow and wind alerts as this storm slowly moves east.

Heavy rain is falling in Southern California, Nevada and Arizona Wednesday morning. Flash flood warnings were even issued in California and Arizona.

In the higher elevations, snow is falling Wednesday morning from the Sierra Nevada mountains in California to Montana.

By Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the storm will reach the Great Lakes and northern Plains, bringing heavy rain from Minneapolis to Chicago.

The southern Plains, from Oklahoma to Arkansas and into Tennessee, may also get hit by heavy rain as the southern part of the storm moves east Thursday. Some areas could see up to four inches.

Meanwhile, the north will see snow from the Dakotas to northern Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

A winter storm warning was issued for northern Minnesota where up to nine inches of snow could fall. No major accumulation is expected for the Twin Cities.

The heaviest snow will be in the Rockies with 2 feet possible in southwestern Colorado. Snow is also possible in the mountains outside of Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas and Northern Nevada, where some areas could also see up to 16 inches.