Flight makes unexpected pit stop after passenger got stuck in bathroom

  • ByABC News
Sep 26, 2019, 11:11 AM ET
When a passenger became stuck in the bathroom aboard a cross-country flight to California, the plane was forced to make an unexpected stop in Colorado so a fire crew could help disable the door.

Just before 7:30 p.m. local time, the San Francisco bound United Airlines flight from Washington D.C. was diverted to Denver where fire crews came aboard and helped unstick the disabled door to free the passenger.

The airline issued a statement Wednesday evening saying, "customers have since continued on to their destination on a new aircraft. We are reaching out to all customers onboard and the customer in the lavatory to apologize."

Taylor Kimber, a fellow passenger aboard flight 1554, shared a video of the crews in action as they opened up the lavatory.

The flight was scheduled to be back in the air by 9:30 p.m, according to ABC News Denver affiliate KMGH.