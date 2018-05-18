More flooding for the East Coast and continuing severe storms in the Plains

Heavy rain is continuing on the East Coast from Florida to New Jersey as severe storms hit the Plains.

Flash flooding was reported Thursday around Roanoke, Virginia, where some areas got up to 4 inches of rain in just a few hours.

More heavy rain is forecast to continue over the next two days as tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico streams north.

Flood watches are posted through Saturday for nine states from Georgia to New Jersey.

Rain fell Friday morning from the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic region. By Saturday, that stationary front will become a warm front and move north, bringing heavy rain to New Jersey, New York City and southern New England. Some flash flooding will be possible.

Through Sunday, some areas in the Mid-Atlantic and the Carolinas could see 2 to 4 inches of additional rainfall.

Meanwhile, there were more than 100 damaging storm reports from the Dakotas to Texas on Thursday.

Wind gusts reached 90 mph in Texas and hail was as large as tennis balls in Nebraska.

A large storm system will move out of the Rockies into the Plains over the next several days, bringing an elevated risk of severe storms. Today, severe storms are expected from Nebraska to Oklahoma. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and hail.

On Saturday, the severe weather threat ramps up and moves East into more populated areas from Des Moines, Iowa, to Omaha to Kansas City and into Wichita, Kansas. The biggest threat from these storms will be damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes.