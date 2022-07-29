Flooding hits Las Vegas after overnight downpours

This flooding comes during the heart of monsoon season.

Flash flood warnings are in effect Friday in Las Vegas after strong winds, lightning and heavy downpours struck overnight, flooding roads across Sin City.

Some people were seen getting rescued from their cars.

Rescue crews help people in cars stuck in flooded roads in the Las Vegas area, July 28, 2022, after heavy rains caused flash floods. KTNV

This flooding comes during the heart of monsoon season. Sometimes desert areas in the Southwest can see all of their annual rain in just a few days.

But Las Vegas has been even drier than usual, leaving the parched soil to act like concrete during a night of heavy rainfall.

Water rushes through a parking garage during flash flooding on the Las Vegas strip, July 28, 2022. CoachKenCamp/Twitter

ABC News' Ginger Zee and Kenton Gewecke contributed to this report.