Flooding hits from North Carolina to Florida to New Mexico, more rain headed to Southeast

May 22, 2018, 9:50 AM ET
PHOTO: Floodwaters cover parts of River Drive in Valrico, Fla., due to heavy rain over the last few weeks which caused the Alafia River to spill its banks, May 21, 2018.PlayOctavio Jones/The Tampa Bay Times via AP
WATCH New storms build in the South

Flooding has hit from North Carolina to Florida to New Mexico as the Southeast braces for more rain later this week.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

Up to 4 inches of rain has fallen near Raleigh, North Carolina, causing flash flooding, stalling cars and prompting water rescues.

PHOTO: Flash flooding stranded drivers and led to road closures in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 21, 2018.WTVD
Flash flooding stranded drivers and led to road closures in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 21, 2018.

Four more inches of rain brought flooding to some southern Florida neighbors, and some areas have seen more than a foot of rain in the past nine days.

Also, flash flooding prompted water rescues in New Mexico, where at least one person has died.

PHOTO: Emergency workers come to the aid of people stranded by floodwaters in New Mexico, May 21, 2018. KOAT
Emergency workers come to the aid of people stranded by floodwaters in New Mexico, May 21, 2018.

This unsettled pattern will continue around the country with more flash flooding possible in spots.

The biggest threat for flooding will be in the Southeast over the next several days, as tropical moisture continues to stream into the region.

PHOTO: Weather map showing rainfall expected in the Southeast U.S. for Saturday, May 26, 2018.ABC News
Weather map showing rainfall expected in the Southeast U.S. for Saturday, May 26, 2018.

A disturbance in the northern Caribbean might develop into a tropical or subtropical cyclone over the next several days but, whether it develops or not, more heavy rain is forecast for the Southeast this week.

Some areas could see more than 6 inches of rain today through Saturday.

PHOTO: Weather map showing rainfall expected in the Southeast U.S. for May 22-May 26, 2018.ABC News
Weather map showing rainfall expected in the Southeast U.S. for May 22-May 26, 2018.

Comments