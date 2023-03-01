More flooding rain in LA as South braces for tornadoes

Mudslides and rockslides are possible in hard-hit Los Angeles.

More heavy, flooding rain is slamming hard-hit Southern California as the South braces for tornadoes.

In Los Angeles, where residents are still recovering from this weekend's massive rainfall, a new flood advisory was issued Wednesday morning. Mudslides and rockslides are possible.

An aerial image shows mud flows from a landslide that damaged homes following heavy rain during winter storms on Feb. 28, 2023 in La Canada Flintridge, California. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, this Southwest storm is bringing blizzard conditions to the Sierra Nevada mountains.

In Soda Springs, California, up to 109 inches of snow fell over the last week. Nearly half of that snow fell in the last 48 hours.

Yosemite National Park is buried under 15 feet of snow and is closed indefinitely.

Even Tucson, Arizona, is under a winter weather advisory. Tucson residents could get the same amount of snow that New York City saw on Tuesday.

This storm then will move into the Heartland, bringing a major severe weather outbreak on Thursday and Friday.

First, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible from Dallas to Memphis on Wednesday.

Then comes the major threat on Thursday when strong tornadoes are possible and winds could top 70 mph. Cities in the bulls'-eye on Thursday are Dallas, Little Rock and Shreveport, but the severe storms could extend to Mississippi and Tennessee.

Severe storms are predicted for March 2, 2023. ABC News

This severe weather moves into the southeast and the Carolinas on Friday, with damaging winds and possible tornadoes. Cities in the path on Friday include Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston and Nashville.

Severe storms are predicted for March 3, 2023. ABC News

The threat of heavy rain has also prompted flood watches in Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

And to the north, that same storm system will drop heavy snow and ice on the Midwest and New England on Friday.