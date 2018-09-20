Flooding, severe weather expected for the Midwest and Northeast

More than half a foot of rain has fallen in parts of northern Iowa over the past two days, causing floods and mudslides and forcing evacuations. Not too far away, golf-ball-sized hail shattered windows in Nebraska Wednesday.

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

More severe weather is lurking today in the upper Midwest, potentially including damaging wind, hail and tornadoes.

ABC News

Severe storms will be moving into the Northeast and eastern Great Lakes region by Friday, moving from Cleveland to Pittsburgh to Boston. Damaging wind, hail, isolated tornadoes and flash floods are possible.

ABC News

Heavy rain will continue Thursday from New Mexico to Wisconsin, both areas that are seeing flash flood watches and warnings.

ABC News

With a storm system moving east, heavy rain soon should spread into northern Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Some parts could see more than 4 inches; others as much as 6 inches. Areas in the Midwest and Great Lakes could see 3 to 4 inches.