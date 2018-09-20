Flooding, severe weather expected for the Midwest and Northeast

Sep 20, 2018, 9:42 AM ET
PHOTO: The Lumber River overflows onto a stretch Interstate 95 in Lumberton, N.C., Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, following flooding from Hurricane Florence.PlayAP
More than half a foot of rain has fallen in parts of northern Iowa over the past two days, causing floods and mudslides and forcing evacuations. Not too far away, golf-ball-sized hail shattered windows in Nebraska Wednesday.

More severe weather is lurking today in the upper Midwest, potentially including damaging wind, hail and tornadoes.

The upper Midwest could see severe tornadoes today.ABC News
Severe storms will be moving into the Northeast and eastern Great Lakes region by Friday, moving from Cleveland to Pittsburgh to Boston. Damaging wind, hail, isolated tornadoes and flash floods are possible.

Severe weather is likely in the Northeast on Friday.ABC News
Heavy rain will continue Thursday from New Mexico to Wisconsin, both areas that are seeing flash flood watches and warnings.

There are flash flood watches this morning in parts of the Midwest as well as Southwest.ABC News
With a storm system moving east, heavy rain soon should spread into northern Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Some parts could see more than 4 inches; others as much as 6 inches. Areas in the Midwest and Great Lakes could see 3 to 4 inches.

