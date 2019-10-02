Flooding threat for Midwest, record heat in the East and South

In the last 36 hours, 4 to 5 inches of rain fell from New Mexico all the way to Michigan producing areas of localized flash flooding.

Des Moines had a rainfall record yesterday of more than 3.5 inches of rain while flash flooding was reported in parts of the city and elsewhere in Iowa as well.

Additionally, 3 tornados were reported in Iowa but no major damage reported at any of those locations.

Today, the heaviest rain will continue from the Plains into the Great Lakes where Flood Watches will be in effect.

An additional 3 inches of rain is possible from Illinois to western Texas over the next 48 hours and more flooding is expected.

Elsewhere, record heat will be affecting much of the Eastern United States today.

In fact, parts of 18 states broke record highs yesterday.

At least 52 all-time October record highs were tied or broken yesterday from the South into the Midwest.

Some of the all-time October record highs yesterday included: Cleveland 93, Columbus OH 95. Syracuse NY 88, Erie PA 89, Atlanta GA 95, Louisville KY 97, Pensacola FL 96.

More record heat is expected today, and with humidity it will feel like 100 Fahrenheit or even more in some areas.

If New York City or Philadelphia reach 90 degrees today this would not only tie a record for the day but would be the first 90 degree day in the city in October in 78 years.

Additionally, if Washington, D.C. reaches 96 degrees, it would tie for the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city in the month of October

However, a major cool down is expected throughout the Northeast by the end of the week after many of these record highs.