Florida mom charged with the murder of son with autism Patricia Ripley said her son was abducted by two black men, police said.

A Florida mother, who reported to police that her son with autism was abducted by two black men, was charged with the child's murder, police said.

Patricia Ripley told police that when she was driving on SW 88th Street on Thursday evening, she noticed she was being followed by an unknown car.

Ripley, 47, said the driver of the unknown car attempted to side swipe her car and forced her to turn onto SW 158th Avenue, police said.

Patricia Ripley, 47, was charged with the murder of her 9-year-old son with autism. Miami Dade County jail

Ripley's 9-year-old son Alejandro Ripley was in the car at the time, she told police.

Ripley said after she made the turn she was blocked in as the passenger of the unknown car "ambushed her" and demanded drugs, according to the Miami-Dade County police report.

"After stating she didn't have any drugs, he then stole her cellular phone and abducted her son, fleeing southbound in the unknown vehicle," according to the police report.

Patricia Ripley described the alleged abductors as two black men.

Alejandro Ripley, 9, was found dead on May 22 after his mother Patricia Ripley reported to police that he abducted. His mother was charged with his murder. Miami Dade Police Department

An Amber Alert went out and hours later, was canceled when Alejandro Ripley was found dead in a golf course waterway, police said.

Patricia Ripley was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with premeditated murder.

Police, along with Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle are expected to hold a press conference on Saturday.

If convicted, Patricia Ripley faces a death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Attorney information for Patricia Ripley was not available as of Saturday.