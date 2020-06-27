Florida police are searching for a missing 2-year-old girl who may be with a 31-year-old man My’ionnah Freeman has been missing since June 26.

While officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were investigating a separate incident in the Southside area Friday evening, they learned that My'ionnah Freeman was missing.

Police said My'ionnah may be with Jeremy Walker, but did not say if the man and child are related.

"We are attempting to locate the two in an effort to ascertain the child's safety," police wrote on their Facebook page.

The little girl is described as Black, 2 feet tall, 20 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing an orange and black jumpsuit with white sandals.

Walker, 31, is described as Black, 5 feet 11 inches, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and dark shorts.

Anyone having seen or knowing the whereabouts of My'ionnah or Walker is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.