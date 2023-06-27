Florida woman charged in fatal shooting Ajike Owens, a mother of 4

A white Florida woman has been charged with first-degree felony manslaughter in the death of her neighbor, Ajike "AJ" Owens, a Black mother of four who was fatally shot on June 2 through the door of the suspect's home when she confronted her in a dispute over where her children were playing, according to prosecutors.

Owens' family had called for murder charges to be filed against the suspect, 58-year-old Susan Lorincz, but Florida State Attorney William "Bill" Gladson said there was insufficient evidence to prove such a charge in court.

Instead, Gladson announced Monday his office has formerly charged Lorincz with one count of felony first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault. If convicted, Lorincz faces 30 years in prison, Gladson said.

Photo released by attorney Anthony D. Thomas shows Ajike Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four from Ocala, Fla. Susan Louise Lorincz, the white woman accused of firing through her door and fatally shooting Owens in front of her 9-year-old son in central Florida, was charged Monday, June 26, with manslaughter and assault. Anthony D. Thomas via AP

"As deplorable as the defendant’s actions were in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove this specific and required element of second-degree murder," Gladson said.

Gladson said the decision on what to charge Lorincz with was carefully examined. He said he concluded that a second-degree murder charge would require prosecutors to prove beyond reasonable doubt "the existence of a depraved mind toward the victim at the time of the killing."

"Depraved mind requires evidence of hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent toward the victim at the time of the killing," Gladson said in a statement.

Gladson added, "As is always true in criminal cases, failure to prove beyond a reasonable doubt even one element of a crime will result in a not guilty verdict."

Lorincz allegedly fired a shot through the door of her Ocala, Florida, home, killing the 35-year-old Owens in front of her 9-year-old son after Owens banged on the door of Lorincz's home, according to police. Lorincz admitted to calling Owens' children racial slurs in the past, according to a police report.

Booking photo provided by the Marion County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows Susan Louise Lorincz. Marion County Sheriff's Office via AP

"I am aware of the desire of the family, and some community members, that the defendant be charged with second-degree murder. My obligation as State Attorney is to follow the law in each case that I prosecute," Gladson said. "I did so in this case, and while some may not agree with that decision, I can assure you that the decision was thoughtful and made without consideration of any factors other than the specific facts of this terrible crime. Simply stated, my obligation is to follow the law."

Owens' son alleged in an interview with investigators that the shooting unfolded after Lorincz threw a skate at him but did not hit him when she found him and other children playing in a field outside her home, and became angry, according to Gladson.

Lorincz initially claimed she acted in self-defense, alleging Owens attacked her in the past, according to Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods. According to a police report, Lorincz also told investigators that she did not intend to hit Owens when she fired the gun.

Pamela Dias, second from right, remembers her daughter, Ajike Owens, as mourners gather for a remembrance service at Immerse Church of Ocala for Owens, June 8, 2023, in Ocala, Fla. Alan Youngblood/AP

But in a video statement released the day Lorincz was arrested, Woods said the shooting was not a stand-your-ground self-defense case but "simply a killing."

Lorincz's attorney could not be reached for comment. Lorincz has entered a not guilty plea.

Owens' death sparked protests and demands that Lorincz be arrested immediately. National civil rights attorney Ben Crump agreed to represent the Owens family.

It took sheriff's officials about a week after the shooting before they arrested Lorincz, who was jailed on suspicion of manslaughter and held without bail.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, a national civil rights leader and president of the National Action Network, slammed Gladson's decision not to file murder charges in the case.

“The legal system failed AJ Owens and her family today by refusing to recognize that this brazen shooting was plain murder," Sharpton said in a statement. "It was an outrageous decision to not bring murder charges against a shooter who fired blindly through the door. Florida officials have failed AJ throughout this entire process."

Sharpton called on the U.S. Justice Department to investigate the shooting as a federal hate crime.

"We urge the DOJ to intervene in this case, so the appropriate level of justice is delivered for AJ and her family," Sharpton said.