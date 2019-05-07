Florida woman pulls alligator out of pants during traffic stop

A Florida woman pulled a small alligator out of her pants during a traffic stop Monday morning, authorities said.

The unidentified woman showed an officer the reptile when asked, "Do you have anything else?" She also had 41 three-striped turtles in her vehicle, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called to the scene and has taken over the investigation.

A spokesperson for the state agency did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment Tuesday morning.

Florida is home to more than a million gators, and the beasts are protected under state law. It is illegal to kill, injure, capture or posses alligators without a permit.