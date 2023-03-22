Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' policy could be expanded into high school

Instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity is barred through grade 3.

A proposed Florida Board of Education rule could expand restrictions on classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

“For grades 4 through 12, instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity is prohibited unless such instruction is either expressly required by state academic standards … or is part of a reproductive health course or health lesson for which a student’s parent has the option to have his or her student not attend,” according to the proposed rule.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during an election night watch party at the Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, Nov. 8, 2022. Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education law in March 2022. The law bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and states that any instruction on those topics cannot occur "in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards," according to the legislation.

The law was dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law by critics, who said it aimed to shun LGBTQ identities from classroom content and discussion.