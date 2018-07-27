'What Would You Do?' focuses on 'Fit-Shaming' tonight

Tonight on ‘What Would You Do?’ a muscular woman is fit-shamed by a male and female passersby.

You’ve heard of fat-shaming. But, what about fit-shaming? World class athlete Serena Williams has gotten heat from internet trolls who say “she’s built like a man,” or “too muscular.”

The tennis icon opened up on “The View” about body image. "I've been body-shamed basically since I've been in the public eye," Williams told the co-hosts.

Additionally, former MMA fighter, and now WWE superstar, Ronda Rousey, has also experienced fit-shaming. She explained on UFC 190 Embedded, “If people say my body looks masculine, I’m just like listen, I think it’s femininely badass,” said Rousey.

In tonight’s episode, we see what happens when people witness body-shaming on the boardwalk. Our actors, Ben and Paulina, play two beachgoers who heckle and bully a muscular woman working out, played by our actress Jennifer, who in real life is a fit-ness trainer and competitor.

Many people disagree with our actors and call out their bullying. One man stands nearby, watching Jennifer exercise for her workout video. When actress Paulina comes over, he tells her that Jennifer is “sexy” and “doing awesome.” When Paulina shouts that Jennifer “looks like a man,” the man next to her quickly asks, “Hey, why are you being mean?”

Before walking away, the man makes sure Jennifer knows that he supports her level of fitness. “I think you look beautiful,” he tells her.

Reactions vary throughout the day. Some people agree with our bullies’ point of view that Jennifer is “too muscular.”

Paulina: I don’t get the whole look. Are you into it? Person on the boardwalk: No. She’s bigger than me.

For our final scene, we send in both body-shamers together and we meet a young 13-year-old girl, named Jaiden, who stands up for our actress with all she’s got.

Jaiden: She could be proud of her body though.

Ben: She looks like a man. Jaiden: There’s no reason that you all should be hating on her. She’s proud of her body and that’s all that matters. You can’t sit here and call her a man like that!

To see how other beachgoers react, make sure to tune in tonight at 9/8c.