'What Would You Do?' focuses on the 'Me Too' movement

Tonight on ABC's "What Would You Do?," a waitress is sexually harassed by a male customer.

From award shows to daytime TV, it’s become a rallying cry. The “Me Too” movement refuses to be ignored. While over 400 high profile individuals have been singled out in light of the movement, the fact of the matter is that sexual harassment is happening everywhere; not strictly in Hollywood.

Sexual harassment in the workplace has become daily news. According to an ABC News/Washington Post poll, about 33 million U.S. women are being sexually harassed in work-related incidents. Just this week, a reporter covering the World Cup shut down a man on camera who made an inappropriate advance towards her.

This is not to say that only women are being sexually harassed. As we saw on Tuesday when Terry Crews testified before congress, men too are dealing with unwelcomed sexual behavior.

In tonight’s episode, we see what happens when diners witness sexual harassment firsthand. Our actor, Ben, plays a customer who refuses to take “no” for an answer when coming on to his waitress, played by our actress Diana.

Ben: What time do you get off work?

Diana: I’m not interested.

Ben: You know you’re supposed to give the customer what he wants.

Reactions throughout the day are swift and to the point. One diner notifies the manager immediately, while other diners confront Ben head on. “Don’t get creepy like that, dude. Don’t get creepy,” says one man.

No matter the age or gender, customers throughout the day were bothered by what they were seeing. When John Quinones asked a 14 year old boy, “How should you treat women?” he responded, “As a human being. Not an object.”

