Nearly a foot of rain brings flooding to Georgia, more headed to South

May 24, 2018, 9:25 AM ET
PHOTO: Exercise equipment partially submerged in Hollywood, Fla., May 21, 2018.PlayWilfredo Lee/AP
WATCH Tropical system takes aim at Southeast

Nearly a foot of rain has fallen in parts of west-central Georgia in the past three days, causing significant flooding.

Further west, 2 to 3 inches of rain fell in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Wednesday, causing major flash flooding on streets, stalling cars and stranding drivers.

And more rain is on the way for the Southeast over the holiday weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is now estimating a 70 percent chance of a tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.ABC News
Friday night into Saturday, the system is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and possibly become the first tropical or subtropical depression of the season.

Late Friday or early Saturday the system is going to move farther into the Gulf of Mexico.ABC News
By Sunday afternoon, this depression or tropical storm will move toward the Gulf Coast with heavy rain on its eastern side spreading over Florida.

Precipitation from the tropics will be encroaching on Florida by Sunday.ABC News
By Memorial Day, the storm will spread heavy rain from Florida to Louisiana, potentially bringing flash flooding.

Some areas will see more than 6 inches of rain from Mississippi to Florida.

The tropical rainfall in the Southeast through Monday may reach 6 inches in some places.ABC News
