Nearly a foot of rain brings flooding to Georgia, more headed to South

Nearly a foot of rain has fallen in parts of west-central Georgia in the past three days, causing significant flooding.

Further west, 2 to 3 inches of rain fell in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Wednesday, causing major flash flooding on streets, stalling cars and stranding drivers.

And more rain is on the way for the Southeast over the holiday weekend.

ABC News

Friday night into Saturday, the system is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and possibly become the first tropical or subtropical depression of the season.

ABC News

By Sunday afternoon, this depression or tropical storm will move toward the Gulf Coast with heavy rain on its eastern side spreading over Florida.

ABC News

By Memorial Day, the storm will spread heavy rain from Florida to Louisiana, potentially bringing flash flooding.

Some areas will see more than 6 inches of rain from Mississippi to Florida.