Ford plant in Missouri shuts down over 'possible threat,' sheriff's office says

The call allegedly came from a disgruntled employee, officials say.

A Ford assembly plant in Missouri was evacuated and shut down on Tuesday night after police received a report about a possible threat.

At a press conference, Clay County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man who claimed to be armed with explosives, a rifle and a handgun barricaded himself in a bathroom. The incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. local time.

As authorities tried to verify the possible threat, the man provided officers with a fake name. He was, however, able to correctly name a supervisor at the plant, law enforcement said. The man’s identity is not known.

The call about the possible threat came from a spoofed number, the Sheriff’s office said, noting it makes it challenging to verify.

The incident prompted an evacuation at the Ford plant and a suspension of production for the night and it will remain closed until it is thoroughly searched and cleared by specialized teams, according to the Sheriff's office.

Negotiators and response teams from law enforcement agencies are on-site.

No injuries have been reported, and there is no evidence of gunfire or weapons so far, the Sheriff’s office said at the press conference. Authorities are taking the threat seriously and treating it as real until proven otherwise.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.