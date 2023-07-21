Former ABC News producer pleads guilty to transportation and possession of child pornography

A former ABC News producer pleaded guilty Friday to illegally transporting and possessing materials depicting child sexual abuse, the Justice Department announced Friday.

James Meek was arrested in February on charges he engaged in sexually graphic conversations as he sent and received child pornography images dating back to at least 2014.

Meek resigned from ABC after his residence was searched in April of 2022 following a tip sent to the FBI's Washington Field Office that reported child pornography was found on a Dropbox cloud storage account that had a username associated with Meek.

According to documents in his plea, Meek admitted he used an online messaging platform that depicted minors to discuss his sexual interest in children, including one that depicted an infant being raped.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in the Eastern District of Virginia District Court on Sept. 29 and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, with a maximum penalty of 20 years for each charge, according to the Justice Department.

A spokesperson for ABC News declined to comment.