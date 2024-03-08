Prosecutors say he received millions of dollars to protect drug traffickers.

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez found guilty in US drug trafficking case

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday in a Manhattan federal court.

Hernandez, who served as president of Honduras from 2014 to 2022, had been charged by U.S. authorities with drug trafficking and weapons offenses that linked him to tons of cocaine imported into the United States over the last two decades.

Two co-defendants pleaded guilty, including a former Honduran police chief, Juan Carlos Bonilla, and Hernandez’s cousin Mauricio Hernandez.

In this Nov. 1, 2021, file photo, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez presents his national statement during day two of COP26 at SECC, in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Pool via Getty Images, FILE

The former president claimed the prosecution was the result of drug traffickers smearing him to get revenge for his crackdown on the drug trade. According to federal prosecutors, Honduras became a narco-state under his leadership.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.