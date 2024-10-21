Former Ohio cop Adam Coy's murder trial begins in the fatal shooting of Andre Hill

Nearly four years after he allegedly shot and killed an unarmed Black man who was dropping off Christmas money to a friend, the murder trial of former police officer Adam Coy was getting underway on Monday.

Coy, who is white, was fired from the Columbus Police Department about a week after the 2020 fatal shooting of 47-year-old Andre Hill.

About a month after the shooting, the 46-year-old Coy was arrested and indicted on charges of murder, reckless homicide, felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty. Coy has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He has not made any public comments on the case.

A Franklin County Ohio police mugshot shows Adam Coy who has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Andre Hill on Dec. 22, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Franklin County Ohio Sheriff

If convicted, Coy, who is free on $1 million bail, could face a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The trial was scheduled to begin Monday in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas in Columbus with the start of jury selection.

A demonstrator holds a sign condemning Officer Adam Coy at a press conference and candlelight vigil for Andre Hill outside the Brentnell Community Recreation Center in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 26, 2020. Stephen Zenner/AFP via Getty Images

Opening statements in the long-awaited trial, which was postponed indefinitely in April 2023 after Coy was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment, could get underway as early as Tuesday.

The shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2020, when Coy and another officer, Amy Detweiler, were called to a home in the Northwest Side neighborhood of Columbus to investigate a nonemergency noise complaint from a neighbor reporting a man sitting for a prolonged amount of time in an SUV outside the residence with the engine running, according to police officials and prosecutors.

Coy allegedly drew his gun and shined a flashlight into the open garage as Hill emerged from the garage holding a cellphone, according to police body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department.

Candles burn outside the home where Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was killed in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 24, 2020. Megan Jelinger/Reuters

An autopsy determined that Hill was shot four times, suffering wounds to his chest and legs.

Neither Coy nor Detweiler turned their body-worn cameras on until after the shooting, but Coy's camera had a "look-back" function that automatically activated and recorded 60 seconds of the episode without sound, including capturing the shooting.

The body camera footage also showed that as Hill lay dying on the floor of the garage, none of the officers who responded to the incident immediately provided first aid.

National civil rights attorney, Benjamin Crump, who is representing Hill's family, alleged that the officers waited up to 15 minutes before before they started giving Hill first aid.

After officers on the scene turned their body cameras on, a woman came out of the house and told officers that Hill was a guest.

"He was bringing me Christmas money. He didn't do anything," she was heard telling the officers, who ordered her back inside.

Andre' Hill in a photo from his Facebook was killed by police in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 22, 2020. Andre' Hill/Facebook

Officer Detweiler, who is expected to testify in Coy's trial, told investigators that before the shooting she and Coy were standing outside the house attempting to determine why Hill was at the location, according to records in the case released to the public on Dec. 29, 2020. Detweiler told investigators, according to the records, that she and Coy had their weapons drawn when Hill emerged from the garage, but that Hill did not appear to pose any threat before he was shot.

"Officer Detweiler stated Mr. Hill was walking towards her with a cell phone raised in his left hand," according to the investigation records. "Officer Detweiler stated she did not observe any threats from Mr. Hill."

Detweiler told investigators that Hill didn't say a word as he approached her and Coy. She told investigators that Coy suddenly yelled out, "There's a gun in his other hands, there's a gun in his other hand" before opening fire, according to investigators.

Detweiler said she did not see a weapon in Hill's hands and no firearms were found in Hill's possession after the shooting, according to records.

Shawna Barnett, Andre' Hill's sister, addresses the crowd next to Hill's daughter, Karissa Hill, at a press conference and vigil for Andre' Hill outside the Brentnell Community Recreation Center in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 26, 2020. Stephen Zenner/AFP via Getty Images

Coy told investigators he thought he saw a firearm on Hill before shooting the man, officials said.

As protesters took to the streets of Columbus in the days following the shooting demanding Coy be fired and charged with murder, Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. announced he had terminated Coy, a 19-year veteran of the police force, writing in his ruling that "known facts do not establish that this use of deadly force was objectively reasonable."

Pettus found that Coy didn't try to deescalate the situation before shooting Hill. After the shooting, Coy didn't render aid or ensure that others did, according to Pettus.

The dereliction of duty charges Coy is facing at trial stems from him not turning on his body camera before the shooting and not warning Detweiler of the potential danger he believed Hill posed, prosecutors said.

After Coy was indicted, his attorney, Mark Collins, told ABC Columbus affiliate WSYX-TV that the charges against Coy, particularly the murder charge, did not make sense, saying it suggests his client knowingly intended to kill Hill.

"The knowing element, to cause serious physical harm with a deadly weapon, and someone died, that’s the concept, however, police officers are trained a certain way to take an action and to stop a threat," Collins said at the time. "So that kind of doesn’t make sense."

In May 2021, the City of Columbus agreed to a $10 million wrongful death settlement with Hill's family, the highest amount ever paid by the city.

The indictment of Coy came just days after the Columbus City Council also passed Andre's Law, which was named after Hill and requires Columbus police officers to turn on their body cameras when responding to calls and to immediately render first aid after a use-of-force incident.