Former police officer Adam Coy charged with murder in death of Andre Hill Coy was fired in January.

Former Columbus, Ohio, police office Adam Coy has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Andre Hill, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday.

Coy has been arrested and charged with one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of dereliction duty.

"I believe the evidence supports the indictment," Yost said during a press conference Wednesday night.

Hill, 47, was shot to death by Coy on Dec. 22. Officers were responding to a 311 non-emergency call for a noise complaint.

Police body camera footage released in December showed officers handcuffing an apparently lifeless Hill after shooting him multiple times and then standing around for five minutes and 11 seconds without rendering first aid.

Hill had a cellphone in his left hand, but no weapons when he emerged from a friend's garage.

Coy was fired in January after an investigation determined that his use of deadly force was not reasonable.

His bail hearing will be held Thursday.

ABC News' Bill Hutchinson and Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.