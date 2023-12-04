Former US ambassador to Bolivia arrested, sources say

A former U.S. diplomat has been arrested and is awaiting a Monday appearance in federal court in Florida, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

Manuel Rocha, 73, was arrested Friday, sources said.

The arrest was first reported by the Associated Press. Rocha is "accused of secretly serving as an agent of Cuba's government," according to the AP.

Rocha served as a career U.S. foreign service officer before being appointed to U.S. ambassador to Bolivia, in 2000, according to a State Department biography.

A Department of Justice spokesperson declined to comment.