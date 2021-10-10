Fort Hood investigators seek help in search for missing soldier

Pfc. Jennifer Sewell was last seen on Oct. 7.

Authorities are asking the public's help in their search for a Fort Hood soldier who has been missing for three days.

Pfc. Jennifer Sewell did not report for work on Oct. 7, and all attempts to contact her by investigators, her chain-of-command and her family have been unsuccessful, according to the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services (DES).

Investigators said that Sewell was last seen leaving her on-post barracks at approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 7.

"Initial investigation appears that Sewell left for unknown reasons on her own accord," DES said in a statement.

Sewell, who does not own a vehicle, is described as a Black woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about Sewell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-1170.