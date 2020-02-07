Fotis Dulos' girlfriend due to return to court for 1st time since his suicide Michelle Troconis is accused of conspiracy to commit murder.

Fotis Dulos' girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, accused of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Dulos' wife's disappearance, is due to make her first court appearance Friday since his suicide.

Fotis Dulos' estranged wife and mother of his five children, Jennifer Dulos, went missing May 24 amid the former couple's contentious custody battle.

Her body was never found.

Police in Connecticut are looking for Jennifer Dulos, 50, who was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019. New Canaan Police Department

Fotis Dulos was charged in January with capital murder, murder and kidnapping, while Troconis, his girlfriend, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Fotis Dulos and Troconis had been charged earlier with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

Troconis has now hired a new attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, who told ABC New Haven affiliate WTNH Thursday that she's "innocent of these charges."

Schoenhorn said it's "unfair" that Troconis, after "posting a large bond," is on house arrest and not allowed to visit her 13-year-old daughter. Schoenhorn said he plans to a address these restrictions in court Friday.

Michelle Troconis is escorted out of the Troop G State Police station before being placed into a cruiser, Jan. 7, 2020. Kassi Jackson/TNS via Newscom

Police allege Troconis lied about when she saw her boyfriend on the morning his wife disappeared, according to an arrest warrant.

In one of Troconis' police interviews, according to court documents, "When Troconis was told that Dulos had killed his wife and involved her [Troconis] in the clean-up, she responded by saying, 'That's like even worse. I hate him because of that. ... I was cleaning the house. I wasn't cleaning Jennifer.'"

On Jan. 28, 2020, Fotis Dulos was hospitalized in critical condition to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, after his attorney said he attempted suicide at his home. Fotis Dulos died on Jan. 30 at a New York City hospital, said his attorney.

Fotis Dulos, charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife, is questioned during testimony in a civil case at Hartford Superior Court in Hartford, Conn., Dec. 4, 2019. Mark Mirko/AP, FILE

Schoenhorn said he's concerned Fotis Dulos' death will make prosecutors look at his client as the "target."

"When the primary target of the prosecution is no longer in the picture, they [prosecutors] want to justify all the expense and time," he told WTNH. "They got to go after someone else and that leaves, unfortunately, my client and Mr. Dulos' former attorney."

Kent Mahwinney, an attorney and a friend of Fotis Dulos, was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.