2 found dead at Wisconsin supermarket distribution center, suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot after police pursuit

The suspect died by suicide following a police pursuit.

A suspect died by suicide following a police pursuit after two people were found dead at a supermarket distribution center in Wisconsin.

The Oconomowoc Police Department received a call detailing a possible industrial accident at the Roundy's Distribution Center around 10:32 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, both of whom were not breathing. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A suspect vehicle was later spotted in Milwaukee County, leading to a police pursuit Wednesday morning, authorities said.

After the suspect crashed the car, he shot himself and died, according to police.

Police did not detail how the victims at the distribution center were killed.

Additional details were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.