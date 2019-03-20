Founder of Jelly Belly releases cannabis-infused jelly beans

Mar 20, 2019, 12:58 PM ET
PHOTO: Jelly beans are pictured in this undated stock photo.PlaySTOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
WATCH News headlines today: Mar. 20, 2019

Jelly bean aficionados will now be able to experience something stronger than a sugar rush.

The creator of one of the most recognized brands of jelly beans has debuted a line of cannabis-infused sweets for candy lovers to enjoy.

(MORE: After marijuana edibles helped dying Holocaust survivor battle Alzheimer's, his family's foundation pushes for more research)

Last month, "Candyman" David Klein, responsible for the creation of Jelly Belly's jelly beans in 1976, announced the founding of his new company, Spectrum Confections, that will offer the treats in 38 flavors.

View this post on Instagram

I love me some candy with CBD.

A post shared by Spectrum Confections (@spectrumconfections) on Feb 15, 2019 at 10:48am PST

The company tests each recipe to ensure that the correct amount of cannabidiol, or CBD, is added to each bean, according to their website. Every bean is infused with 10 milligrams of CBD, and Spectrum Confections does not process CBD with a higher content than .3 percent, the company said.

PHOTO: Jelly beans are pictured in this undated stock photo.STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
Jelly beans are pictured in this undated stock photo.

(MORE: Inside American candy companies filling up Easter baskets)

Customers 18 and older must provide their own CBD, along with a lab report so the company can make sure they are "compliant with laws in handling your product." Orders are processed within two weeks, the website states.

View this post on Instagram

Sweet and Spice and CBD makes things nice drops™

A post shared by Spectrum Confections (@spectrumconfections) on Feb 13, 2019 at 2:53pm PST

Some vendors have been selling the beans for about $2 each, according to Spectrum Confections. The company only processes bulk orders with a minimum of 800 beans and are currently sold out.

(MORE: Colorado shop owners can't keep marijuana edibles in stock)

"Due to recent media attention, our inventory has been depleted," the website announced.

Comments