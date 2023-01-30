Freezing rain hits Texas, icy conditions may cripple roads

The freezing rain began Monday and may last through Wednesday morning.

Texas is bracing for icy conditions that could cripple roads across major cities.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for Dallas and Austin where up to half an inch of ice accumulation is expected.

The icy weather will stretch from Texas to Oklahoma City to Little Rock to Memphis to most of Kentucky. ABC News

The ice will stretch from Texas to Oklahoma City to Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; and most of Kentucky. An ice storm warning is in effect for Memphis.

The chief of police in White Settlement, Texas, tweeted images of icy roads on Jan. 30, 2023. cooktx/Twitter

A sign warns people of icy conditions on the UCO campus as wintery weather hit the Edmond and other parts of the Oklahoma City, Okla., Jan.30, 2023. Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via USA Today

The National Weather service is urging people to avoid driving if possible. Many Dallas-area schools are closed on Monday.

The ice could weigh down power lines and trees, so officials are urging Texans to be prepared for power outages and be mindful of the possibility of trees falling onto cars and homes.

A devastating ice storm in February 2021 crippled the state's power grid and left millions without power or running water for days in freezing weather.

Meanwhile, the Midwest and Northwest are facing dangerously cold temperatures.

On Monday morning, the wind chill -- what temperature it feels like -- plunged to minus 20 degrees in Minneapolis and minus 33 degrees in Bismarck, North Dakota.

On Tuesday morning, the wind chill is forecast to reach minus 12 in Chicago and minus 25 in Minneapolis.

Despite this week's bitter temperatures, this month still marks the warmest January on record for dozens of cities, including in the Upper Midwest and Northeast.