Freight train hauling fertilizer derails in Iowa, residents evacuated

A freight train hauling fertilizer derailed and caught fire in Iowa Sunday afternoon sending plumes of smoke into the air.

Eighteen cars were involved in the incident that took place around 2 p.m. CT near Sibley, Iowa, according to Glenn Anderson, the Sibley city administrator.

Anderson told ABC News that there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths but nearby residents were evacuated as crews scrambled to put out the flames.

Anderson said it appears the train's fuel caught fire during the derailment.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office told ABC News that hazmat equipment was on the scene, although they could not say whether it was being used.

