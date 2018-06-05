The fired Tennessee gym employee who allegedly killed his former supervisor with a hatchet Monday was recorded on surveillance video less than two hours later "limping" into a Nashville-area urgent care center, authorities said.

"Detectives learned this morning that he went to a Gallatin urgent care Mon morning (photos below),” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department tweeted Tuesday of fugitive Domenic Micheli, whom federal authorities had arrested in April near the White House.

“He was limping from a left leg injury.”

It’s unclear whether he received any treatment.

Micheli, 36, has been accused of showing up Monday morning at his former place of employment – the Balance Training center in Belle Meade -- and using a hatchet and another blade to attack his old boss, whom police identified as Joel Paavola, 46.

Paavola fired Micheli early last year, police said.

The images of the bespectacled Micheli, with a full-grown beard, show him wearing a black T-shirt, black athletic pants and sneakers walking into and out of a corridor at Gallatin Urgent Care, which is about 35 miles from the gym.

The suspect is believed to be driving a gold-colored, "older-model Toyota Yaris," police said.

Micheli had a brush with the law less than two months ago when he allegedly refused to remove his car from a checkpoint near the White House.

He was arrested the evening of April 27 for alleged unlawful entry and failure to obey, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

He was found competent last month to stand trial, The Associated Press reported, citing a Washington federal court document. It’s unclear whether he has entered a plea.

Micheli remained in pretrial halfway house bond status, according to a May 18 docket entry cited by the AP.