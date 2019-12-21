Memorial service to be held for Aniah Blanchard in Alabama to remember slain teen's 'light' In lieu of flowers, Blanchard's family asks guests to donate to charities.

A memorial service will be held for Aniah Blanchard on Saturday in Alabama, where relatives and loved ones will remember the "light" she brought to their lives.

The ceremony at the Faith Chapel Christian Center in Birmingham will be a "celebration of life." Her family is requesting that all guests wear baby blue, black or a combination of the two colors at the service, which is open to the public.

"This memorial service is a celebration of Aniah’s life and to commemorate who Aniah was and the impact her life and 'light' is having on the entire world," according to the Facebook event page created for the service.

The family also requests that in lieu of flowers, all donations be made in Blanchard's name to: The Texas Equusearch Group, Children’s Hospital of Alabama or the Birmingham Human Society, in honor of her beloved dog “Blue.”

After the service, balloons will be released from the church's parking lot.

Aniah Haley Blanchard in an undated photo. Auburn Police Department

Blanchard, who was the stepdaughter of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Walt Harris, was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn, Alabama, on Oct. 23. She was allegedly abducted by Ibraheem Yazeed, who authorities say shot her when she "went for the gun," according to court documents.

The 19-year-old's body was found shot to death on Nov. 25, approximately 36 miles away in a wooded area in Shorter.

A tipster led police to Yazeed, who was in Pensacola, Florida, authorities said. He was already out on $295,000 bond for a separate kidnapping case from January in Montgomery, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

Yazeed, 30, is being charged with two counts of capital murder charges in connection with Blanchard's death. Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty.

David Johnson Jr., 63, and Antwon Fisher, 35, were also charged in connection to Blanchard's murder, though Fisher's charges were dropped this week because of "legal and jurisdictional grounds," Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes confirmed to ABC News on Saturday.

Johnson Jr., 63, is charged with hindering prosecution.

"The investigation into the murder of Aniah Blanchard is still ongoing and we will continue to evaluate and exhaust all leads in the pursuit of justice for Aniah and her family,” Hughes said.