Funeral held for Nashville college freshman killed by stray bullet

Family and friends gathered Friday in New Jersey to remember 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig, a college freshman and talented musician who was fatally shot in the head by a stray bullet while walking on a track in Nashville, Tennessee.

The gunman allegedly fired from across the street and was aiming at a car when a bullet struck Ludwig in the head as she walked on a track at Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Nov. 7, police said. Ludwig died two days later.

The suspected shooter was arrested.

Scene where an 18-year-old woman was shot in the head and very critically wounded while at a track at the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, Nov. 7, 2023, in Nashville. Nashville Police Department via X

Ludwig, a New Jersey native, had recently moved to Nashville to study music business at Belmont University. She was passionate about music and loved exploring the new city she called home, her family said.

The 18-year-old was an "old soul" who loved classic rock, especially The Beatles, according to her cousin, Danielle Eagens.

Jillian Ludwig, 18, who was shot on Nov. 7, 2023, is seen in this undated photo released by the Nashville Police Department. Nashville Police Department via X

Ludwig was "cool like a classic car," Eagens said at the Friday morning funeral. "Authentic and rare and unique."

Ludwig's Instagram page is filled with videos of her performances, from playing the Red Hot Chili Peppers on stage at a New Jersey restaurant to singing Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" in her bathroom.

Ludwig was "smart, sweet, silly [and] sassy," Eagens said.

When she wasn't excelling at school, she was teaching herself guitar from YouTube or giving back to her New Jersey community, Eagens said.

The 18-year-old is survived by her parents, grandparents, two younger brothers and her boyfriend.

Mourners attend the wake for Jillian Ludwig, Nov. 16, 2023, in Manasquan, New Jersey. WABC

"Jillian was a passionate music enthusiast in every way and sought to bring happiness and support to others through music," her obituary said. "She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and her boyfriend, going to the beach and exploring nature, listening to live music and, of course, performing."

"Jillian was a radiant and talented young woman full of enthusiasm, compassion, and love," her obituary said. "Her music, service, and positive attitude made the world a better place."

"We are so proud of you and you put a lot of living into your 18 years," her mom, Jessica Ludwig, told ABC News last week.