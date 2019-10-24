The funeral for Atatiana Jefferson, the Texas woman who was shot in her home by a Fort Worth Police officer, got underway on Thursday, as hundreds of mourners gathered at the Concord Church in Dallas to pay their respects to the 28-year-old woman, a church employee said.

Interested in Texas Police Shooting? Add Texas Police Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Texas Police Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew in the early morning hours of Oct. 12, when she was fatally shot by Fort Worth Police officer Aaron Dean, who fired into her bedroom window while conducting a wellness check.

When Jefferson heard noises in her backyard, she reached for her gun, which she was licensed to carry, and went to the window to investigate, police said. Body camera footage released by the police department shows Dean approaching the window with his gun drawn. He then fired one shot after shouting, "Put your hands up, show me your hands."

Professional athletes such as Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson offered to pay for Jefferson's funeral expenses after her death sparked outrage from critics who complained it was another case of excessive policing.

The footage appears to confirm that Dean did not identify himself as a police officer before he fired his weapon.

Dean resigned from the police department and was charged with murder. He was released on $200,000 bond after he was arrested.

It is unclear if Dean has entered a plea for the charge.

A service previously scheduled for Saturday was postponed by a judge at the request of Jefferson's father, who claimed in a Dallas County probate court that he had no control of the funeral or burial arrangements, which were planned by Jefferson's aunt.

ABC News' Karma Allen, Bill Hutchinson and William Mansell contributed to this report.