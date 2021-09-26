Gabby Petito's mother breaks silence as family prepares for funeral

"My heart is full of love," Petito's mother said in a Facebook post.

The mother of Gabby Petito is breaking her silence with a heartfelt message to supporters as she and her family prepare for the slain 22-year-old travel blogger's funeral Sunday in Long Island, New York.

Nicole Schmidt posted a message on Facebook late Saturday night following a 12-day silence.

"As I scroll through all the posts, my heart is full of love," Schmidt wrote. "I wish I could reach out and hug each and every one of you!!! Your support has been so overwhelming, and we are so filled with gratitude."

Schmidt also posted a series of family photos of her daughter as well as images of Petito traveling, telling supporters, "Please know what you are all doing for us does not go unnoticed, and with all of you by our side, we will get #justiceforgabby."

Petito's body was discovered a week ago Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming after her family reported her missing on Sept. 11. She vanished while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who authorities are still searching for and have named a "person of interest" in her death, which has been ruled a homicide.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Laundrie stemming from his alleged unauthorized use of a debit card to withdraw $1,000 during the period in which Petito was missing, according to the Associated Press. The FBI has not disclosed whose card Laundrie allegedly used.

Petito's father, Joseph Petito, announced Saturday the creation of The Gabby Petito Foundation, which he said will provide resources and guidance to families of missing children.

"No one should have to find their child on their own," he wrote on Twitter, "we are looking to help people in similar situations as Gabby."

A large crowd of mourners is expected to attend a public funeral service for Petito on Sunday afternoon in Long Island, near where Petito grew up in Blue Point, New York. The visitation and service are scheduled to be held from noon to 5 p.m. at Moloney's Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York.

The Suffolk County Police Department said it will provide extra resources at the funeral for traffic and safety.

A vigil was held Saturday night in Florida for Petito.

People who were touched by her story gathered in North Port, Florida, outside the Laundrie home, attempting to convey a message to the family that they want justice for Petito.

Residents of Blue Point honored Petito on Friday night by lining streets in the city with thousands of memorial candles.