Gambler robbed after women spike drink at South Florida casino

Two women spiked a tourist's drink at a South Florida casino before bringing him back to his hotel room and robbing him of $1,000 cash and a Rolex worth $15,000, authorities said.

Newly released surveillance video from the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood shows the victim talking to the pair after they approached him while he was playing poker.

Broward Sheriffs Office

Afterward, the group moves over to the slot machines. The surveillance video, recorded Sept. 13, shows one of the women pouring a substance into the man's drink and giving it to him, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The man told police he began to feel the effects of the drug and had difficulty moving. The video shows the women escorting the victim to a vehicle outside the casino. All three of them were dropped off at the man's hotel in nearby Dania Beach, authorities said.

Broward Sheriffs Office

According to police, the man says he lost consciousness after returning to his hotel room. When the man woke up the next day he realized he was missing $1,000 as well as a gold and silver Rolex worth about $15,000.

Detectives released security video of the incident hoping that someone might help identify the women. A reward of up to $3,000 has been offered in the case.

Authorities did not say what substance may have been added to the man's drink.