At least 17 people were injured in a crash near New York City's Lincoln Tunnel on Wednesday when a sanitation truck lost control and veered off a highway overpass.

There were two people inside of the Union City Department of Public Works truck when it crashed through a guardrail and landed onto the westbound lanes of Route 495 in Union City, New Jersey, the main conduit out of the Lincoln Tunnel, authorities said.

Occupants of three vehicles on local streets and at least five people on a bus behind the crash were also checked out for various injuries. At least three of the victims were in critical condition, but the nature of their injuries weren't immediately clear.

The accident shut down outbound traffic from the tunnel -- a move that could severely impact July 4th travel. The Port Authority Bus Terminal was also shut down because buses cannot get out of the city.

Commuters were strongly encouraged to use the Holland Tunnel as an alternate route.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.