Gas explosion at Bronx apartment leaves 9 hurt, including 2 kids in critical condition: Police

The blast blew the front door off the apartment and intro a tree.

A gas explosion at an apartment in New York City has left nine people injured, including two children who are in critical condition, police and fire sources said.

Six out of the nine injured are children, police sources said. The youngest is a 5-year-old.

The blast occurred on the second floor of an apartment in the Bronx, blowing the front door off the home and into a tree, sources said. Most walls were blow out, too, sources said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.