Georgia Democrats narrow 131 applicants for John Lewis' congressional seat to 5 nominees State Democrats will announce their nominee Monday afternoon.

As the U.S. mourns the loss of the late civil rights icon and Georgia Congressman John Lewis, who died on July 17 after battling pancreatic cancer, Democrats are moving swiftly to nominate a candidate for his seat representing the state’s 5th Congressional District.

There were 131 candidates who submitted applications to be the party nominee, according to the Democratic Party of Georgia. Applicants had until 6:30 p.m. Sunday to apply.

That list was narrowed down to five by the state party's nominating committee, which includes Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Congressman John Lewis is photographed in his offices in the Canon House office building on March 17, 2009, in Washington, D.C. Jeff Hutchens/Getty Images, FILE

The five candidates who were recommended to the DPG Executive Committee for consideration are former President of Morehouse College Robert Franklin, state Rep. Park Cannon, Atlanta City Council member Andre Dickens, Georgia NAACP State President James "Major" Woodall and DPG Chairwoman Nikema Williams.

Williams, who is also a member of the DPG Executive Committee, will temporarily step down from her role as chairwoman and will abstain from the voting process during the nomination hearing to avoid a conflict of interest. Justin Holsomback, DPG secretary, will step in as the temporary chairman while Williams is considered.

In this Oct. 24, 2019 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., prepares to pay his respects to Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who lies in state during a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol Hill in Washington. Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File

State Democrats will announce their nominee Monday afternoon.