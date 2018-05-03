Georgia family claims gunman kicked down door, fired gun during home invasion

Atlanta area police are searching for three masked gunmen who they say pretended to be police while ferociously kicking down a door during a home invasion robbery.

In a copy of a home surveillance video, which was obtained by ABC-owned station WSB-TV, showed the men screaming, “DeKalb County Police,” several times.

The men pretended to be police, kicked down the door, pulled out their guns and yelled, “Police! Get your hands up! Get on your ground!" according to a police report. The family was sleeping inside their Gwinnett County home, a suburb northwest of Atlanta, when they heard the noise on the morning of April 19.

The father attempted to hide from the suspects, but, according to the report, the men noticed him, demanded money, and then beat him in the head with the gun several times.

The terror continued when one of the men ran up the stairs and attempted to enter a room where the mother and son had barricaded themselves. But the mother told him to her son to jump out the second story window, according to police.

Then the youth claimed to hear gunfire, according to what he told police. Surveillance video captured the suspects firing at the young man while he attempted to escape.

The victims' home security system recorded two cars slowly driving into the cul-de-sac moments before the crime.

The men ran out of the house when the house's security alarm went off. The home invasion lasted about a minute, according to the report.

"That’s not the first-time things have happened like that around here," a neighbor, who asked not be identified, told WSB-TV. "So, I just mind my business, keep the door locked and that’s why I have a dog."

The victim described the suspects as three black males wearing hoodies, ranging in ages 18-26. All three of the suspects held handguns, according to the report.

The father was left with several stitches after his encounter with the suspects. Police hope someone recognizes the suspects and two vehicles captured on video.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Gwinnett County Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.