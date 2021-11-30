Ghislaine Maxwell accuser 'Jane' called as witness on Day 2 of trial

A woman prosecutors have referred to as "Jane," one of the three alleged minor victims whose allegations against Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell are detailed in a federal indictment, testified on the second day of her trial.

She told the jury that she met Maxwell and Epstein while attending summer camp at the Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan, the beginning of what prosecutors earlier called "a nightmare that would last for years."

After returning home to Palm Beach, Florida, "Jane" said, she began visiting Epstein at his seaside mansion, where she testified that she had her first sexual contact with Epstein in 1994 when she was just 14. According to "Jane," Epstein abruptly took her to his pool house, pulled down his pants and "proceeded to masturbate on me" while she remained "frozen in fear."

The abuse continued, "Jane" said, during subsequent visits to Epstein's house, and Maxwell contributed, she alleged, by "leading me to a massage table and showing me how Jeffrey likes to be massaged."

On Tuesday morning, Epstein's former pilot, Larry Visoski, testified that he met "Jane" in the cockpit of Epstein's plane, though he later acknowledged he did not know how old she was at the time and could not recall whether she had actually taken a flight.

Maxwell faces a six-count indictment for allegedly conspiring with and aiding Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls between 1994 and 2004. She has been held without bail since her arrest in July 2020 and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

