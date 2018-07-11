You've heard of it raining cats and dogs, but in Washington, D.C., a different and more dangerous deluge could come falling on your head -- giant chess pieces.

That's what Peter J. Likus, 53, who lives in an apartment building near Union Square Station, discovered after a fist-sized rock came tumbling down from the roof 13 stories above and nearly hit his dog.

"It missed him and he came running into the house," Likus told ABC News. "I heard a loud bang, because it hit a stainless steel landing where the dog was sitting."

Before Likus could figure out who had thrown the rock, rooks, bishops, knights and castles came raining down -- all 32 pieces of a massive chess set kept on the building's roof for residents to engage in recreational warfare, now turned into weapons of a deadlier kind.

"I was furious," he said. "If the rock had hit the dog, it would have killed him, more than likely. If the chess pieces landed on a pedestrian in the right way, they could have done serious damage or even killed the pedestrian. They have to weigh at least eight to ten pounds each."

Fortunately, no one was hurt. But according to D.C. Metro Police, the falling pieces shattered the windshields of two vehicles below, causing hundreds of dollars worth of damage.

The police are now on the lookout for the suspects, but no arrests have been made.

Nathan Kron, a lawyer living in the same apartment building, said he was on his way back home from work when he saw the street in front of his building covered with dozens of massive board game pieces.

He's played with the set in the past. Each piece, he said, is about 2 feet tall and encased in hard plastic -- not a projectile to be taken lightly.

But these aren't the first shady occurrences on their roof.

Likus said cushions and even a beer bottle have been hurled down at him in the past. Kron said fellow residents have had frequent issues with breaches of security inside the building.

In theory, only a building resident can access the roof with a key fob, but uninvited guests have caused issues before -- although nothing as bizarre as the falling chess pieces.

Kron, however, takes a philosophical approach to the incident.

"It's all part of the craziness of living in D.C."