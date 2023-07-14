Gilgo Beach murders: Suspect arrested, sources say

A total of 10 bodies were discovered on the South Shore of Long Island.

A person has been taken into custody on Long Island, New York, in connection with the Gilgo Beach murders, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

A large police operation was underway in Massapequa Park in Nassau County, led by Suffolk County Police, New York State Police and other law enforcement partners.

Fears of a serial killer on the South Shore of Long Island began in 2010 with the discovery of a woman’s body along Ocean Parkway. Over the next year, the bodies of seven more women, a man and a toddler were discovered in the same general area.

Pictures of women, whose bodies were identified among 10 bodies found near Gilgo Beach since December 2010, are seen in this Suffolk County Police handout image released to Reuters on September 20, 2011. Handout ./Courtesy of Suffolk County Police via Reuters, FILE

The locations where eight of 10 bodies were found near Gilgo Beach since December 2010 are seen in this Suffolk County Police handout image released to Reuters, Sept. 20, 2011. Courtesy of Suffolk County Police via Reuters, FILE

Suffolk County Police have recently brought to bear new DNA technology to try and catch the killer.

An aerial view of police cars near where a body was discovered in the area near Gilgo Beach and Ocean Parkway on Long Island, April 15, 2011, in Wantagh, New York. Spencer Platt/Getty Images, FILE

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney's office confirmed Friday that there's a "significant development" in the case.

There is a court proceeding in Riverhead later Friday, at which point any paperwork associated with the arrest would be unsealed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.