— -- Gio Benitez is co-anchor of “Good Morning America” Saturday and Sunday, and transportation correspondent for ABC News based in New York. He covers aviation, space, railroads and the auto industry across all ABC News programs and platforms, including “20/20,” “Good Morning America,” “Nightline,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” ABC News Live and ABC News Radio.

Benitez is an award-winning reporter and has covered a wide range of stories for the network, including the Pulse nightclub shooting, El Chapo’s underground escape from a Mexican prison and the Boston Marathon bombing. He has a long history of breaking exclusive investigative stories as part of the series, “GMA Investigates.” Some of these investigations have led to important safety recalls.

In his role as transportation correspondent since 2020, Benitez has covered aviation during the industry’s near-total collapse in the pandemic as well as space at the onset of America’s private space industry. He has also reported extensively on plane and helicopter crashes across the country, train derailments and the dangerous effects of hot cars on children.

Before joining ABC News in 2013, he was a reporter for WFOR-TV in Miami, where he covered the 2012 presidential election and the Trayvon Martin case.

In January 2010, Benitez traveled to Haiti to cover relief efforts following the devastating earthquake. His return flight to Miami turned into a rescue mission as he traveled with injured Haitian evacuees to the island of Curaçao. In June 2009, he was the first reporter to ever shoot a TV story entirely with an iPhone.

Benitez is the recipient of three national Emmy® Awards and two regional Emmy Awards. In Miami, he was nominated for his investigative series on alleged police brutality, which resulted in two Miami officers being forced to turn in their guns and badges.

Before becoming a reporter, Benitez was an investigative producer at WFOR-TV and worked on stories on Medicare fraud, public safety and government corruption. He started at the station as an Emma L. Bowen Foundation work-study scholar.

Born and raised in Miami, Benitez is fluent in both English and Spanish. He is a graduate of Florida International University’s School of International and Public Affairs with a degree in sociology and anthropology.