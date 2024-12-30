Matthew Muller has already pleaded guilty to kidnapping Denise Huskins.

'Gone Girl' kidnapper charged in home invasions from years earlier

The man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a California woman in a case that became known nationwide as the "Gone Girl" kidnapping has now been charged with other break-ins and assaults from years earlier, prosecutors announced on Monday.

Matthew Muller -- who pleaded guilty in 2016 to kidnapping Denise Huskins and in 2022 to sexually assaulting her -- has now been charged in connection with two other home invasions from 2009, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office said.

Muller faces two felony counts of committing a sexual assault during a home invasion, prosecutors said.

Muller, who is currently in a federal prison in Arizona, is expected to be arraigned Monday.

On March 23, 2015, Muller broke into a home in Vallejo, where he drugged and tied up Huskins and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, prosecutors said.

Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn appear at a news conference with attorney Doug Rappaport (left) in San Francisco, Sept. 29, 2016. Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images, FILE

He kidnapped Huskins and took her to a cabin in South Lake Tahoe, where he sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said.

Quinn went to the police, who started to consider him a suspect.

After two days held captive, Muller drove Huskins to Southern California and released her.

Once Huskins was freed, the couple was then accused of a hoax, and the case set off a media firestorm fueled by suggestions that the case mirrored the book and movie "Gone Girl."

Muller was arrested for Huskins' kidnapping in June 2015.

